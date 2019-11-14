Snub to queen? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with her mother instead

The news could lend more weight to recurring talk that Meghan Markle does not meekly toe the royal line.

On Wednesday (Nov 13), Buckingham Palace confirmed that the former actress, her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie will not spend Christmas next month with Queen Elizabeth II, but with Markle's mother.

It added that the queen had given her support for the holiday plans, and noted too that the couple had spent the last two Christmas breaks with the monarch at her Sandringham estate, about 160km from London.

The statement was aimed at quelling further talk of a royal rift, with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan saying on Wednesday that the holiday plan is "a clear snub to the queen".

According to USA Today, the break from the usual practice is not entirely new.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have also celebrated Christmas holidays with her parents.

But a Daily Mail columnist said the queen is already 93 and the absence of Prince Harry and his family from the festivities will be a big disappointment for her.