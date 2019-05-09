Snow Patrol to play acoustic set at NUS

SINGAPORE - Snow Patrol, the Northern Irish band known for rock hits such as Chasing Cars (2006) and Run (2003), will be back in Singapore on Sept 1 for an acoustic set at the University Cultural Centre Hall at the National University of Singapore.

The show is part of a series of unplugged gigs that include shows in Australia, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Formed in 1994 and fronted by singer-songwriter and guitarist Gary Lightbody, the band has released seven albums,with their debut, Songs For Polarbears, out in 1998.

They scored their first Top 5 British hit with Run, from their third studio album, Final Straw (2003). Chasing Cars, from their fourth studio album, Eyes Open (2006), became an even bigger hit, peaking at No. 5 in the United States charts.

They have won seven gongs at Ireland's national music awards, the Meteor Music Awards, including three Best Irish Band accolades in 2005, 2007 and 2010.

The quintet, which performed at Fort Canning Park in 2012, released their latest album, Wildness in 2018, which topped the Irish charts and reached No. 2 on the British charts.

Tickets from $98 to $158 will be available from May 14, 10am through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).