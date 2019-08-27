Snakes at MTV Video Music Awards, plus four other talking points

It was a night for celebrating the best in music. Still, the winners are arguably soon forgotten in an industry that has bigger music prizes at stake, such as the Grammys.

But what will likely remain for some time in the memory are these five takeaways from MTV's Video Music Awards held on Monday (Aug 26) night at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

WHO WANTS TO MAKE HISS-TORY?

On the red carpet, two artists - H.E.R. and Tana Mongeau - took a bigger bite at fame, with snakes draped around their shoulders.

YouTube star Mongeau even made sure her reptile companion feel at home by wearing a snake-skin mini-dress.

H.E.R. thoughtfully wore dark-patterned clothing to allow her snake to take "cover" if it felt too threatened by all the camera flashes.

YOU'RE THE ONE THAT I WANT?

John Travolta scored with the hit single You're The One That I Want back in 2002. But on Monday, he had trouble picking the right Taylor Swift to give the Best Video award to.

As the superstar and her entourage took to the stage, Travolta was ready to hand over the trophy to "Swift " who turned out to be drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus Jade Jolie, who often impersonates Swift in her act.

Related Story MTV Video Music Awards rolls out Best Group category after backlash from K-pop fans

But he recovered at the last minute, after discovering his mistake, and laughed it off with Jolie.

And the name of the song that Swift won the accolade for? You Need To Calm Down.

Maybe Travolta will take heed of the advice the next time he presents a prize, and not make another spur-of-the-moment gaffe.

VMAs PAY FOR INITIAL BTS SNUB?

The K-pop boy band are officially taking a break, their first in six years, which conveniently provided the explanation for their no-show on Monday.

The VMA organisers had initially nominated them in a new category called Best K-pop, sparking talk among fans that this was done to insulate western acts from the juggernaut.

It was only a week to the VMA ceremony that another category - Best Group - was added, where the nominees included Backstreet Boys, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Jonas Brothers and K-pop acts BTS and Blackpink.

By then, it was too late for BTS' agency to do a U-turn and get the members - who had started their break - to attend the event.

On Monday, BTS won Best Group, with the organisers missing out on a chance to boost the show's ratings since the group's big army of fans were not tuning in, since their idols were giving it a miss.

MILEY CYRUS BARES HER HEART



Miley Cyrus performed her new breakup ballad Slide Away for the first time. PHOTO: AFP



The singer said she did not cheat on Liam Hemsworth who is seeking a divorce.

On Monday, she performed her new breakup ballad Slide Away for the first time, with the lyrics lamenting that "once upon a time, it was paradise".

But she is also hoping to rise above the emotional storm, with a new tattoo on her arm which reads "my head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free".

Kaitlynn Carter, a blogger who was photographed kissing Cyrus recently, was seen backstage to lend support to the singer during her performance.

WHAT A GIRL LIKES





Cardi B won the award for best hip hop. PHOTO: AFP



In her 2016 hit What A Girl Likes, rapper Cardi B says she would bank on money, not men.

She also wants a million-dollar body. Which is why when she went up on stage to accept the award for best hip hop, she said the honour should go to her team.

"Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team - first Jora Frantzis - that's the director. She gotta hear outta my mouth: 'I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out,'" Cardi B confessed on stage.

Here are the winners:

Video of the Year: You Need To Calm Down (Taylor Swift)

Song of the Year: Old Town Road (Remix) (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)

Best Pop: Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

Best Hip-hop: Money (Cardi B)

Best K-pop: Boy With Luv (BTS featuring Halsey)

Best Group: BTS

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish