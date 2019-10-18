Siti Nurhaliza angry her daughter's photo is misused

KUALA LUMPUR • Siti Nurhaliza's daughter counts, among her fans, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife when they took pictures with her at the singer's home.

But some people are tapping 18-month-old Siti Aafiyah Khalid's fame for their own selfish purposes, using her name and likeness to peddle products online.

That has enraged Siti, 40, who said that such illegal activities have been reported to her by fans.

"I want to emphasise that Aafiyah does not have an official Instagram account and I hope you will not be swayed if someone tries to misuse her identity, sell you products that are not from my business or use the account for immoral purposes," she said on Instagram.

She ramped up the fight to stamp out such activities by posting screenshots of the offenders' accounts, one of which displayed a photo of the toddler as its main profile picture.

Siti, whose husband is a businessman, gave birth last year.