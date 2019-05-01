Singleton was youngest person to get Oscar nod for Best Director

LOS ANGELES • He suffered a stroke on April 17 and, on Monday, the family made the "agonising decision" to withdraw life support.

John Singleton, who was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, died aged 51.

He made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Boyz N The Hood (1991), about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Singleton was a native of South Central Los Angeles, the community that was the setting for the movie. He became the first African-American and the youngest person to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, at age 24, for the movie, which he also wrote.

Singleton later directed films such as action movie 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and historical drama Rosewood (1997).

He also directed episodes of television shows including Empire (2015 to present) and Billions (2016 to present).

Most recently, Singleton was the co-creator and executive producer of FX network TV series Snowfall, about the start of a cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles.

His family said Singleton was "a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few kilometres away, yet worlds away, from the neighbourhood in which he grew up".

He also "loved nothing more than giving opportunities to new talent", including actresses Regina King and Taraji P. Henson, the family said.

Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Singleton on Monday.

"John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything," film-maker Jordan Peele tweeted.

REUTERS