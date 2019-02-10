Singing over for ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham after open heart surgery?

NEW YORK - Fans of former Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham fear that he may never be able to sing again.

The concern arose after the 69-year-old had open heart surgery that left him with damaged vocal cords.

Over the weekend, his wife Kristen posted online that he "is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last".

"While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.

"This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least," she wrote, alluding to Buckingham's filing of a lawsuit over his axing from the band.

The dispute was later settled.

"But despite all this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate he's alive. As does he.

"He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him."

She also revealed that Buckingham's family had had a history of heart-related health issues and urged others to seek treatment and preventive care.