Singer Zayn Malik hits out at netizens who think model Gigi Hadid has betrayed him

NEW YORK - When former One Direction singer Zayn Malik posted "you aren't the person you said you were", fans wondered if he was calling out Gigi Hadid over her two-timing behaviour.

Last week, the supermodel was spotted hanging out with Samuel Krost, singer Selena Gomez's former boyfriend.

Was that an act of betrayal, given that Malik, 26, and Hadid, 23, had intimated recently that they were once again an item? Reports in January said they split up.

On Thursday (April 4), he jumped to her defence, posting: "To any dumb (person) out there who wants to make their own stories up... my tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her alone.

"She is the most amazing woman I've ever known... (she) does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it."

Hadid also tried to set the record straight, posting on Wednesday (April 3): "If you outlets are going to continue writing headlines every time I'm seen with a friend of the male gender, then there's gonna be a lot of unneeded confusion."

Krost, 26, founder of a streetwear label, is her long-time friend.