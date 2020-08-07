Singer Will Pan, who turned 40 this week, did not reply to online birthday wishes after recent bad publicity

Singer Will Pan turned 40 on Thursday (Aug 6), but he might not be in the mood to celebrate given the negative publicity following the news of his marriage.

Several of his celebrity friends, including Rainie Yang and her husband Li Ronghao and actress Michelle Chen, had wished him happy birthday on Weibo on his special day. But the Taiwanese-American singer did not reply to any of them, though he would usually banter with friends on social media.

His wife Luna Xuan, 26, also did not send him any birthday wishes on social media.

Pan, who shot to fame with songs such as Gecko Stroll (2002) and Wu Ha (2004), announced in late July that he has tied the knot with Chinese air stewardess Xuan.

But he was later accused of being "dishonest" as he was believed to have taken part in celebrity dating show We Are In Love in 2017 while dating Xuan at the same time.

This was followed by online talk that his wife was part of a "training camp" for women who want to marry superstars, along with Chinese model Moka Fang, wife of Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok.

Fang has dismissed such talk as rumours while Pan's agency warned last week that he will pursue legal action against anyone who continues to spread libellous comments about him and his wife.

On Thursday, his label also urged fans not to believe in rumours.