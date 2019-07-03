Singer Wang Leehom's toned body is an instant hit among fans

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom posted on Instagram a photograph of himself on the cover of Men's Health magazine.
Mandopop singer Wang Leehom can expect his latest body of work to be a hit.

But this time it is not his music but his toned body that his fans will sing the praises of.

Posting a photograph which was used on the cover of Men's Health magazine, Wang wrote on Instagram: "After lifting six times a week, for a year and a half, starting to see some results.

"What do you guys think? Should I get bigger? Is this too much?"

The Taiwanese star, 43, also cheekily asked whether his revamped image would get his wife's attention.

But he has conceded he is weak in one area - his command of Chinese.

He recently revealed he had to consult a dictionary "more than 300 times" when writing songs with Taiwan rockers Mayday frontman Ashin.

Maybe all that dictionary lifting helped to build his biceps too?

一周健身六天，已經是一年半的節奏了 🏃 效果開始粗來了💪 你們覺得如何？要不要更大？ 還是已經太猛？你們覺得 靚蕾 會抬頭麼？😂 別錯過 7 月份的 @時尚健康 #王力宏 #健身 #時尚健康封面人物 健身起來嘍！After lifting ​​​6 times a week, for a year and a half, starting to see some results 💪 what do you guys think? Should I get bigger? Is this too much? Don’t miss July 2019 Men’s Health magazine! 💪
