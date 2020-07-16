Singer Wang Leehom shows off toned body in latest social media post

Wang Leehom is known for his good looks and physique.

The Chinese-American singer-songwriter revealed on social media last year that he worked out six times a week for 18 months before flaunting his toned body on the cover of the July 2019 edition of Men's Health magazine.

In the post, the 44-year-old even jokingly asked his wife Li Jinglei, 34, if his physique was good enough to distract her. He was referring to a 2018 photo which showed her engrossed in her mobile phone despite him baring his upper body. The couple have two daughters, six and three, and a son who turns two in August.

The Mandopop star, who held his concert in Singapore in January 2019, has maintained his physique. On Wednesday (July 15), he posted a photo of himself doing the suspended crunch, with the caption "suspended oblique twists make the sweat drip" and the hashtag #morningworkout.

His Instagram post has received more than 35,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon, with some fans saying that he looked like martial arts superstar Bruce Lee in the photo. Even Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou praised him for looking "so fit".

His comment led to a flurry of reactions, with fans urging Chou, 41, to stop drinking bubble tea which he adores.

Others urged him to hit the gym with Wang or with his good friend, singer-actor Will Liu, a fitness buff also known for his physique.

