Singer Terry Lin confirms he is married

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Terry Lin has confirmed that he is married.

Taiwan's China Times Weekly magazine reported on Wednesday that Lin, formerly of pop duo Ukulele, has been married to his long-time girlfriend Lin Hung-ya for three years. Lin Hung-ya is also his personal assistant and they have a son who is in high school.

Terry Lin, 53, said on social media on Wednesday that his wife is still not used to being addressed as Mrs Lin in public and she is concerned that she would be called "fat" or "ugly" by the paparazzi.

He said in the same post: "There is a type of beauty called love and I find her very beautiful. We will 'openly' accept everyone's blessings as our relationship is now 'in the open'."

There have been rumours of Lin Hung-ya being his girlfriend for many years, but Terry Lin has always called her his "godsister" or "my father's goddaughter".

According to China Times Weekly, the singer's elders were keen on them marrying so that the couple's son could be officially recognised as a part of the family.

They held a low-profile wedding in 2016.

Terry Lin first rose to prominence in 1991 as the vocalist of Ukulele with guitarist Lee Chi and they were known for their soulful and melancholic ballads such as Confession, Just For You and Journey Of The Young.

They split up in 1995 when Lin had to help out in his father's printing company.

He embarked on a solo singing career after a 1½-year break from the Mandarin music scene. He later took part in the Chinese reality shows I Am A Singer in 2013 and Singer 2017.

Lee went into the information technology industry after Ukulele's dissolution.

The pair reunited in 2006 for a concert tour which took them to cities such as Taipei, Shanghai and Singapore.