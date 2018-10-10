Singer Taylor Swift helps boost voter registrations after endorsement

Swift (above) has enormous reach, with 112 million Instagram followers and 84 million Twitter followers.
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Pop music luminary Taylor Swift's decision to wade into electoral politics for the first time on Sunday (Oct 7) has driven a spike in online voter registration, particularly among young people, according to the website Vote.org.

The nonprofit site, which helps people register online, reported 240,000 new registrations since Swift posted a message on Instagram endorsing two Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee and urging people to register.

By comparison, the site recorded 57,000 new registrations in all of August and 190,000 last month. About 102,000 of the registrations since Sunday were among voters between 18 and 29 years old, an increase that the site said was likely prompted by Swift's post.

Swift's enormous reach - she has 112 million Instagram followers and 84 million Twitter followers - underscores the way that celebrities can leverage their online presence by sending messages instantaneously to their millions of fans.

The registration deadline is Tuesday in Tennessee and more than a dozen other states.

Polls show the US Senate contest between Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, is virtually tied in a state that Trump won by 16 points in 2016.

Swift, who has largely eschewed politics even as she has become one of pop music's biggest global superstars, told her followers she could not support Blackburn due to the congresswoman's record on women's issues and gay rights.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
"In the past, I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," wrote Swift, who is careful to control her public image.

In addition to Bredesen, Swift endorsed Democratic US Representative Jim Cooper for re-election in a Tennessee congressional race.

Vote.org acknowledged it was not possible to measure the direct impact of Swift's impact.

"But one thing is clear, we're seeing a massive surge in the 18-24 and 25-29 voters," the site said in a statement.

Swift's previous unwillingness to weigh in on political matters led some members of the alt-right movement to claim her as one of their own, a phenomenon that her representatives have rejected.

Many celebrities identify as liberals, and Democrat Hillary Clinton enjoyed broad support from actors, musicians and other popular figures in 2016.

The most notable celebrity to support Trump may be the rapper Kanye West, who was expected to visit the White House on Thursday.

West and Swift famously engaged in a years-long feud after West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to question why she had won.

Trump, who has endorsed Blackburn, said on Monday that Swift "doesn't know anything about" Blackburn, when he was asked at the White House about the pop star's post.

"Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 per cent less now," he added.

