Singer Taylor Swift expresses support for Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter and Instagram

LOS ANGELES - As Black Lives Matter protests continue in the United States, Taylor Swift has broken her fortnight of silence, using Twitter to express her support for the movement in a series of Tweets.

While some fans praised her for lobbying for the cause, others questioned why she waited so long before breaking her silence, according to Elle.

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 10, Swift wrote: "Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there."

She continued: "In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind."

Encouraging her 86.4 million followers to register to vote, she ended the Tweet with the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter.

She also shared a Tweet with a link to an article written by former President Barack Obama on how to keep the momentum of the movement going, calling it a "fascinating read".

Swift ended the thread by urging Americans to "fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election".

The singer has also expressed solidarity for the movement, posting a black square for Black Out Tuesday on Instagram.

On her Instagram Story, she shared that she had donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and encouraged followers to do the same.