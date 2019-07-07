Singer Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant

LONDON - I Just Called To Say I Love You singer Stevie Wonder is to undergo a kidney transplant, he revealed on Saturday (July 6) at a concert in London.

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good," the 69-year-old American told the crowd at a British Summer Time show in Hyde Park.

"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love," he added.

The operation would take place in September but he would perform a few more shows before then, he told fans, who cheered his performance loudly, reported the BBC.

Wonder, who has been blind since birth, is famous for classic hits including Superstition (1972) and You Are The Sunshine Of My Life (1972).

The Grammy winner said his decision to reveal his health status was prompted by a desire to shut down wild rumours of his well-being, after Detroit Free Press reported that he was facing "a serious but manageable health issue".

There was also talk that Wonder was travelling with a medical team and that he was undergoing dialysis.