Singer Steven Cheung says he lied to women, fiancee did not use baby to force him to marry

April Leung, according to her caption for a photo posted online, has been enduring "sleepless nights".

Her torment came after she was caught by surprise when Boyz singer Steven Cheung, whom she was dating, revealed in July that he is going to marry a fan called Au Man-man.

He also posted a photo of their son at a 100-day celebration.

Leung may now find some closure after Cheung, 34 - whom she slammed for keeping her in the dark and owing her money - went online early this week to apologise to her once again.

Noting that she wasted her "youth and time" on him, he acknowledged that his irresponsible act should not be forgiven.

The apology was his second in a bid to mend fences.

After news broke of his cheating, he owned up in a July 29 post to the "horrible" way he had treated Leung.

He also apologised to Kenny Kwan, the other half of the pop duo Boyz, after the scandal led to the cancellation of their Hong Kong Coliseum concert.

In another post early this week, Cheung said sorry to other women who told the media that he had also wooed, and borrowed money from, them.

In the post, he confessed that he told them a lie when he said Au was demanding that he married her because of the baby.

The truth is that "I was the one who insisted on having the baby" and that Au has always forgiven him.

"I hope these false allegations against her can stop," he wrote.

While Cheung and Leung will likely still not find sleep easy to come by, the nightmare is over for Kwan.

Buoyed by public support for him after he said his dream of performing at the Coliseum had been dashed, his agency has arranged for him to stage a solo concert instead in September.