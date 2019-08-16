Singer Siti Nurhaliza hosts gathering to mark Dr Mahathir's 63rd wedding anniversary

One-year-old Siti Aafiyah mingled with a very important person - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad - on Wednesday (Aug 14).

He and his wife had turned up at the home of the toddler's parents, Malaysian singing icon Siti Nurhaliza and her businessman-husband.

The entertainer organised an informal celebration to mark her guests' 63rd marriage anniversary in August, and both their birthdays which came in July.

She sang for the couple while Dr Mahathir's wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, also played up the feel-good mood at the get-together with her violin which she brought along.

Siti Nurhaliza later posted on Instagram her thanks to the couple "for coming to our humble abode and spending precious time which we all cherish".

"Expressing respect and appreciation comes in many forms but when it is sincere, things will flow naturally. Simple and meaningful," she wrote.

Dr Mahathir once told an interviewer that Siti Nurhaliza is his favourite Malaysian singer.

According to the Malay Mail, netizens likened his interaction with Siti Aafiyah at the gathering to that between a grandfather and a grand-daughter, praising the softer side of the usually combative politician.