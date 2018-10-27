Singer Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam

LONDON • Last year, Irish singer Sinead O'Connor changed her legal name to Magda Davitt.

Now, the musician, has taken on a new name - Shuhada Davitt - after she converted to Islam.

The 51-year-old also changed her Twitter avatar to a black-and-white image of the Nike swoosh logo and the slogan: "Wear a hijab. Just do it."

"This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim," she wrote.

She also posted a video of herself singing the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer. "Here is my first attempt at singing... I got some pronunciations wrong because emotions took me from my page... but there'll be hundreds of others onstage to come," she wrote.

She later tweeted her apologies for "all the mistakes. When I've practised it 30 times, I'm gonna make the world stop turning".

"My best friend Elaine just gave me my first hijab (veil) and she got chills all over her body when I put it on," she added.

While the singer, who was previously in the news over her emotional breakdowns, has found calm in a new religion, she remains agitated over issues of the day, the IrishCentral portal reported.

"No musician should ever associate with practising politicians.

"They play on our vanity (Bono) and steal our protest voices (Kanye), our raison d'etre. Thus is groomed and silenced, every generation since the day John Lennon was assassinated and the devil took the sanctuary," she wrote.

U2 singer Bono has lobbied politicians for his causes while rapper Kanye West openly supports American President Donald Trump.