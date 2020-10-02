Singer Sally Yeh hopes to meet more fans as she turns 59

Veteran singer Sally Yeh has not been active in the entertainment industry in recent years, with her husband, Hong Kong singer George Lam, also semi-retired.

Known for songs such as Cool Walk, Heartbroken In The Past and A Woman's Tears, Yeh turned 59 on Wednesday (Sept 30) and celebrated the occasion with her friends and family.

On Thursday, she posted on social media several pictures of the occasion as well as the gifts she received.

The Taiwan-born, Hong Kong-based singer wrote in both Chinese and English: "I can't believe I am here at this junction in my life. My last year in my big fives.

"I have to say the last 19 years have been a spurt of amazing lessons and rapid growth on life. I will very much cherish each second, minute, day, week and month of my 59th glorious year."

She added that she wanted to show her gratitude and appreciation to all her fans who have been supporting her all these years.

"Recently, some 20 odd fans whom have been with me and stood by me all of these past decades had requested a Zoom bash, which I was very excited to participate in as I would be able to speak and interact with these now long-time friends, and hear what you all have to say."

She said the online meeting went well and she hoped to be able to interact with more fans in future.

In fact, she said the fans who took part in the Zoom meeting were planning a hike, as she hoped more fans could join in and they could start arranging annual or semi-annual get togethers.

Yeh has been married to Lam, 72, since 1996 after his divorce from former record producer Ng Cheng Yuen in 1994. Lam was originally scheduled to hold a concert in Singapore in March, but it was postponed to July and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.