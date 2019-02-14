Singer Ryan Adams, accused of sexual misconduct, says he is 'not a perfect man'

NEW YORK (WP) - A woman alleges that musician Ryan Adams had phone sex with her when she was underage.

Adams - who has also being accused of sexual misconduct by six other women - has responded, tweeting that he is "not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes".

"To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly."

The seven women accused the singer-songwriter, who has seven Grammy nominations, in a story published on Wednesday by the New York Times.

But Adams, 44, said: "But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

Adams has been active in the music scene for nearly three decades, but found the most success in a solo career that began in 2000.

He has parlayed his track record of releasing 16 albums to champion other artists.

The seven women, including ex-wife, singer-actress Mandy Moore, 34; and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, 24; said this "rock-star patronage" drew attention away from his manipulative behaviour.

A woman referred to in the article as Ava, who corresponded with Adams on social media, said he used to send her explicit messages when she was underage.

Bridgers was 20 when she visited his studio in 2014, where she said he gave her an expensive guitar and began to send her flirty texts.

Their short-lived relationship became emotionally abusive when he frequently demanded to know where she was and threatened suicide if she did not respond to his texts quickly.

Moore, who stars in hit NBC series This Is Us (2016 to present), met him in 2007, when she was most known for her teen-pop music and roles in movies such as The Princess Diaries (2001) and Chasing Liberty (2004).

They got married in 2009. She said he would belittle her, saying that she was not a real musician because "you don't know how to play an instrument".

"His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s," said Moore, who divorced Adams in 2016.