Singer Reba McEntire honoured

Country great Reba McEntire has performed many times at the Kennedy Centre Honours, feting the award winners. But in Washington, DC, on Sunday, others instead paid tribute to her as one of four recipients of the awards, which recognise a lifetime of contribution to the arts.

The other three were actress-singer Cher, jazz musician Wayne Shorter and composer Philip Glass. The Kennedy Centre also recognised the creators of Broadway musical Hamilton, with a special award for a "transformative work that defies category".