Singer Rainie Yang locked in the stairwell of her Taipei apartment block

Rainie Yang had gone out to support the contestants of Taiwanese reality competition Dancing Diamond 52.PHOTO: RAINIE77/INSTAGRAM
TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang revealed on an Instagram Story that she had been locked in the stairwell of her apartment building.

The 36-year-old posted a clip of herself rolling her eyes close to midnight on Saturday (Aug 29) and wrote: "The elevator at my place is under maintenance so I took the stairs but here's the catch - the emergency exit door of my floor is shut so I can't go in. Squatting in the stairwell waiting for help right now."

She later posted another photo of herself at home and wrote: "Home sweet home after 30 minutes."

The singer, who lives in Taipei, had gone out on Saturday evening to support the contestants of Taiwanese reality competition Dancing Diamond 52, as a surprise guest at their concert that night.

Together with fellow singer Will Pan, Yang is the mentor on the show which aims to form an eight-piece girl group out of a pool of 104 contestants.

She is married to Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao but the two have a long-distance marriage as Yang is based in Taipei while Li is based in China.

 
 
