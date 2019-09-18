Singer Rainie Yang criticises fans who do not respect her privacy

Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang has lashed out at fans who do not respect her privacy.

On Monday (Sept 16), the 35-year-old singer known for hits such as Traces Of Time In Love (2016) wrote on Weibo that she will not interact with such fans in future. "I won't need to respect you when you don't respect me."

Her outburst came as a Chinese netizen posted a photo on Tuesday showing Yang and Chinese singer Li Ronghao receiving their marriage certificates in Hefei, capital of China's Anhui province. Li, 34, is a native of Anhui.

The couple had earlier been spotted at an airport on Monday.

Li succeeded in proposing to Yang on his birthday in July. The management agencies of Li and Yang neither confirmed nor denied their marriage when they were approached by the media.