Singer R. Kelly has no money to post bail

NEW YORK • Singer R. Kelly remained in detention over sexual abuse charges on Sunday, his lawyer said, having still not posted bail.

A Chicago judge set bail at US$1 million (S$1.35 million) at a hearing on Saturday - of which 10 per cent needed to be paid, in this case US$100,000.

But local media reported that Kelly had failed to do so and remained in detention.

Kelly had already spent two nights in detention.

Mr Steve Greenberg, Kelly's lawyer, said his client was not as rich as his fame would suggest.

"This is someone who should be wealthy at this stage of his career, and through mismanagement, through hangers-on and bad contracts and bad deals and bad leases like he had with his studio, he really doesn't have any money at this point," he noted.

Kelly, 52, was jailed on Friday on charges of sexually abusing four victims, including three minors, between 1998 and 2010.

He also had to surrender his passport and was told not to have contact with any of his accusers or anyone under the age of 18.

"We're happy to turn in his passport," said Mr Greenberg. Alluding to the 1998 song that made Kelly a superstar, I Believe I Can Fly, the lawyer added: "Contrary to the song, Mr Kelly doesn't like to fly."

