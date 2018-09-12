Singer Olivia Newton-John fights cancer a third time

SYDNEY • Olivia Newton-John (above) is not letting fear beat her even as she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

The 69-year-old Australian singer, who found fame in hit movie Grease (1978), told Australian television broadcaster Channel Seven that doctors had discovered a tumour at the base of her spine.

She has since undergone radiation treatment, and is also treating the disease with natural therapies, such as the use of cannabis oil.

"I'm still treating it, and I'm treating it naturally and doing really well, yeah," she told the network on Sunday from her home in California.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 but beat the disease. In 2013, she found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

The entertainer said she has moments of despair but is keeping positive.

"There are moments. I'm human.

"So if I allow myself to go there, I could easily create that, you know, big fear," she added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE