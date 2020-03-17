Singer Leo Ku is a dad

Hong Kong singer Leo Ku has become a father.

The 47-year-old announced the news on Sunday night on his social media accounts and posted a picture of his baby, whose gender was not revealed.

In his post, he said: "(My wife and I) had planned to reveal the birth of our child on April 4, which is Children's Day in Hong Kong. However, I had received many congratulatory messages from my friends tonight."

His announcement came after Hong Kong media reported that Ku's wife Lorraine Chan, 50, had given birth to a child late last year. Ku and Chan, his long-time assistant, had married in 2014 after a hush-hush 20-year romance.

In his post, Ku said he had initially planned to announce the news on the first day of the Chinese New Year, but did not do so due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Because of Covid-19, everyone is working hard to tackle the virus, so we felt that it would be better to share this news at a later date," he said.

Since his announcement went live, there have been more than 16,000 comments left on Ku's Weibo post, with fans congratulating him on his new status as a father.

Ku, who made his debut as a singer in 1994, has released more than 35 albums and won nearly 300 music awards.