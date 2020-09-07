Singer Jolin Tsai scares fans with photo of her legs in blood

Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai spooked her fans late on Saturday night (Sept 5) when she posted on Instagram a photo of her legs dripping in blood.

The singer, who turns 40 on Sept 15, captioned the photo with only eight Chinese characters, which could be translated as: "Acting in a show like Saw", referring to Australian director James Wan's genre-redefining horror movie in 2004.

However, the Chinese characters for "show like Saw" sound similar to "idol drama", as fans wondered if the singer, who had wowed them with songs such as 36 Tricks Of Love (2004) and Dancing Diva (2006), had used the wrong Chinese characters.

Several worried fans asked if Tsai was fine, while others urged her not to scare them during the Seventh Month, the ghost month in the lunar calendar.

Tsai's manager Tom Wang eased the fans' fears when he told the Taiwanese media that she was filming a new music video and urged them not to be worried.

He did not disclose more details on the new music video, but Tsai sparked speculation of a new album in late July when she removed all the Instagram accounts she had been following.

She did something similar before releasing her album Ugly Beauty in December 2018, which won Album of the Year at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards in June 2019, while Womxnly, a track from the album, won Song of the Year.