Singer JJ Lin goes to Geylang to celebrate mother's birthday in karaoke club

JJ Lin, who performs in packed arenas, has not much of a need to relax by singing in a karaoke pub.

But he was spotted at a club called Melody Karaoke in Singapore.

The homegrown singer was there recently to sing the praises of his mother who was celebrating her birthday.

The Geylang club is said to be owned by Lin's family.

Lin, 38, who is based in Taiwan, also spent time to reacquaint himself with Singapore landmarks.

He posted a photo of himself at Sultan Gate, celebrating a mural by artist Yip Yew Chong which caught his eye.

The singer, who performed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Dec 7), will be holding concerts in Singapore on Dec 21 and Dec 22, allowing fans to enjoy a more memorable year-end celebration.

Fans might get to see his mother on stage, given that she also sang with him in his 2015 show here.

Streaming platform Spotify recently revealed that Taiwanese singer Jay Chou is the most-streamed global artist in Singapore.

Lin is first among local musicians.

Certainly, his songs must rank among the most popular among karaoke enthusiasts too.