Singer Eric Moo's guest stars at his March concert include director Jack Neo

SINGAPORE - When Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo holds his solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in March, his 18-year-old daughter will be appearing alongside him.

The 55-year-old's elder daughter, nicknamed Huanhuan, will be his special guest.

"I have brought my daughter onstage with me since she was 13, so she can better understand what I do. But now that she has taken an interest in singing, she is the one who wants to appear onstage with me," he says.

His daughter recently took part in the Taiwanese reality singing competition Jungle Voice - hosted by Mandopop singers Jam Hsiao and Yoga Lin. But she failed to advance to the top 12.

In a group interview with local journalists at Singapore Press Holdings, Moo said he had told his daughter to compete without the expectation of winning. "I told her to do it for the experience and to take it as a chance to meet more friends with similar interests."

And if she chooses to go into showbiz, the xinyao veteran, who became a successful singer in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like You're My Only One and Too Foolish, is not worried that the entertainment industry will have a negative influence on her.

"I believe that the education we gave her and she got at school, as well as her faith, will keep her on the right path," says Moo, who also has a younger daughter, aged 12. His Taiwanese wife is Peng Meijun, a former model.

The singer will also be bringing a familiar face onstage with him.

BOOK IT / ERIC MOO 2019 CONCERT ASIA TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: March 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $188 from SportsHubTix

He says: "(Director) Jack (Neo) has been to every one of my concerts here and he's always grumpy that I never invite him as a guest. So this time I did.

"I thought it'll be nice for us to sing Kopi-O (1985) together but he also wants to do a solo song. I guess it's a good thing, audiences need a toilet break after all."

Moo resides in Taipei with his family but often travels to China for work, including appearing as a judge in music television programmes such as King Of Mask Singer in 2015. He first tried his hand at a singing career in Singapore.

"I was 17 when I went to a singing competition - the 1982 version of Talentime - and I got eliminated barely two lines into my song during the preliminaries," he says.

He was axed by judge S.K. Poon, the local veteran singer better known to her fans as Pan Xiuqiong.

"I don't think she remembers this and I never told her about it," says Moo, who hopes to invite her to his concert.

He adds: "Years later, we met at a dinner. I remember her telling people, 'Look at him, he's a natural born singer.' And I felt so 'shiok' and validated."