Singer Duffy slams Netflix's 365 Days

A zero per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes has not stopped Polish erotic drama 365 Days from climbing to Netflix's top 10 in Singapore and other countries.

The film has prompted Welsh pop artist Duffy to write an open letter to Netflix's chief executive Reed Hastings, asking for the movie to be removed from the streaming platform.

"365 Days glamorises the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape," Duffy wrote in an open letter, obtained by American tabloid Deadline. "This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialised in this manner."

The singer, whose full name is Aimee Ann Duffy, recently opened up about her experience being kidnapped, drugged and raped in 2010.

"365 Days has brought great hurt to those who have endured the pains and horrors that this film glamorises, for entertainment and for dollars," she wrote. "What I and others who know these injustices need is the exact opposite - a narrative of truth, hope and to be given a voice."

Based on Blanka Lipinska's best-selling Polish novel 365 dni, the movie centres on a mafia boss (played by Michele Morrone), who kidnaps a woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and gives her 365 days to fall for him. Netflix has rated the movie R21 for nudity and sex scenes.

Its popularity has astounded critics. American magazine The Atlantic said the film "defies nearly every rule of good film-making", while Variety magazine described it as "thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious".

Many have criticised the film's plot, saying it glorifies kidnapping, rape culture and Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological response by hostages or abuse victims who bond with their captors or abusers.

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for the movie to be removed from Netflix.

"These scenes are being watched by millions of impressionable teens and young adults wanting to learn about intimacy," it reads. "Except this isn't intimacy, this is an assault served to us on a silver platter."