Singer Demi Lovato's apparent drug overdose: Fans share #HowDemiHasHelpedMe

SINGAPORE - Fans have taken to social media to share how pop star Demi Lovato has helped them to deal with their personal struggles.

The tweets and posts are in the wake of Lovato getting hospitalised after a suspected drug overdose. A spokesperson for the 25-year-old has told the BBC that she is now "awake and with her family".

The singer, who has struggled with addiction, depression and eating disorders in the past, has always been open in interviews and in her songs about her problems.

Using the hashtag #HowDemiHasHelpedMe, fans tweeted about how Lovato's songs, as well as her openness with talking about her own health problems, have helped them.

Lexi Reid, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @princessofsinss, tweeted: "#HowDemiHasHelpedMe. Her music helped me realised that it was okay to be broken. Her being honest about her problems helped me see I could be something other then a mental illness. I love you Demi."

Referring to Lovato's songs Believe In Me, Skyscraper and Warrior, Twitter user @jordamn_160 tweeted: "in 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & 'believe in me' saved me. in 7th grade i struggled with self harm & 'skyscraper' saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & 'warrior' saved me. i will forever love her #HowDemiHasHelpedMe".

Other fans posted messages of support and well wishes.

User @AsianLovatic18 posted on Instagram: "No matter what, @ddlovato We will always be there for you. We are inside your heart. We are always with you. We know you are also human like us. We almost lost you which is heartbreaking. Right now all we want is you to be alright. We don't need any music now. We just want you to recovery and smile like you used to. I miss your smile Demi."