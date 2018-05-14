Singer Charles Aznavour fractures arm

PARIS • Singer Charles Aznavour fractured his upper arm in a fall at his home in France, his representative said last Saturday, but he was not seriously hurt.

Dubbed the French Sinatra, the legendary crooner and prolific songwriter will turn 94 later this month and continues to tour.

Last year, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and remains in demand.

Aznavour, who has recorded more than 1,400 songs and has more than 60 film credits, is scheduled to perform in Japan on May 21 and 23. He will celebrate his birthday in-between the two shows, followed by concerts during summer in Italy, England, Spain and Germany.

Last month, he was forced to cancel a show in St Petersburg after suffering back strain at a rehearsal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE