Singer Anne-Marie's TV performance sparks outrage

English singer and songwriter Anne-Marie's performance on television show Saturday Night Takeaway on Feb 29 has sparked outrage due to the offensive costumes donned by the show's hosts Ant and Dec.

Together, they had performed her 2017 song, Ciao Adios.

English comedians and rappers Ant and Dec wore headbands that featured the Japanese Rising Sun, in a performance that was supposedly inspired by martial arts.

The Rising Sun is similar to the Japanese flag, but it has 16 red rays emanating from the central red sun on a white background.

The image is considered by many to be a symbol of Imperialist Japan.

Both the British television channel ITV and Anne-Marie, 28, have apologised for the distasteful choice of costume.

In a twitter post, she apologised for the "hurt" and "pain" the costumes had caused.

She maintained that she had "nothing to do with the costumes" and that "education on this part of history" was not done by the show.

She added her team was working to remove the footage so as to "not cause any more pain".

ITV said it would re-edit parts of last Saturday's episode for its catch-up service ITV Hub and for future broadcasts, according to BBC News.