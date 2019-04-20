Singer Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki

LONDON - Singer Adele has split up with her husband, charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki.

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy," representatives for the singer Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said late on Friday (April 19).

"There will be no further comment," the statement said, as quoted by DPA.

Adele, 30, married Konecki, 45, secretly in 2016. This was four years after giving birth to their son Angelo.

The award-winning singer is best known for her albums 19, 21 and 25.

The Tottenham-born singer released her debut album, 19, in 2008. It contained the songs Chasing Pavements and Hometown Glory and the album reached No. 1 in the UK.

The Telegraph newspaper said her eagerly anticipated follow-up album, 21 that was released in 2011, brought even more success.

It had the singles Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep and Rumour Has It.

The album topped the charts in 30 countries, the report said, including the US and UK.

Her third album, 25, sold a record-breaking 800,000 copies in its first week, the BBC reporter. The record became the best-selling album of 2015.

In October last year, Adele has once again been named the richest UK celebrity aged 30 or under, with an estimated fortune of £147.5 mllion (S$260 million).