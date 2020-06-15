Singer-actress Barbra Streisand makes George Floyd's daughter a Disney stockholder

LOS ANGELES - American singer Barbra Streisand has made George Floyd's daughter, Gianna, a Disney stockholder, according to USA Today.

Floyd died last month when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, suffocating him. His death sparked protests all over the United States, with protesters demanding an end to racially-motivated police brutality.

Gianna, six, thanked Streisand in an Instagram post. The smiling girl is seen holding up a new Disney stock portfolio in a red folder, dressed in blue overalls and sporting braids.

Another photo in the post showed the other two gifts that Streisand sent her: Streisand's 1965 album My Name is Barbra and 1966's Color Me Barbra.

The caption of the post read: "Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney stockholder, thanks to you."

Gianna's new Instagram, less than a week old, already has more than 45,000 followers. Every post of hers is followed by heartwarming comments from the Black Lives Matters supporters, supporting her in her efforts to get justice for the murder of her father.

Streisand is not the only one supporting Gianna during this difficult period. The GoFundMe fundraiser that was created to support Gianna has already raised more than US$2.1 million, surpassing its target of USD$2 million, and Texas Southern University (TSU) has approved a fund to grant Gianna a full scholarship if she wishes to attend.

"We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family," Mr Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation, said in a statement.

