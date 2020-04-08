Singer-actor Wu Chun posts rare photo of family on social media

Wu Chun, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, has posted photos of his children on social media many times, but his wife Lin Liying seldom appeared in the photos.

On Tuesday (April 7), he posted a rare photo of his family of four, with son Max, six, dressed up as his favourite superhero Spider-Man. The couple also have a daughter, Xinyi, nine.

Wu wrote:"Spider-Man Max is cute, but we have mixed feelings. We will be both worried and proud if our children grow up to become superheroes like the great healthcare workers who are currently saving the world. May the global coronavirus pandemic end soon. Love and peace."

The posting of the rare family photo comes after Wu had sparked controversy earlier.

In March, Wu, 40, and Lin, 39, appeared on Chinese variety show Before Wedding to talk about their wedding ceremony, which they did not hold when they tied the knot 15 years ago.

Wu's admission that they married in 2004, instead of 2009 which he had previously claimed, sparked an online furore, with fans accusing him of lying to them all these years.

He then posted a video apologising to his fans, saying that he has genuinely forgotten his wedding anniversary as he and his wife have never celebrated it all these years.

The Bruneian singer-actor based in Taiwan said he told the media in 2013 that he was married in 2009 as he could not remember the year but dare not say so in public.

Wu has since posted a few photos of him and Lin together, including one taken 24 years ago when they began dating.

