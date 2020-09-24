Singer-actor Andy Lau to celebrate his birthday with fans online on Sunday

Andy Lau's first online birthday celebration will be broadcast on Andy World Club's website.
Andy Lau's first online birthday celebration will be broadcast on Andy World Club's website.
Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, who turns 59 on Sunday (Sept 27), thrilled tens of thousands of fans in Singapore when he held four concerts in September last year, including one on his birthday.

The actor-singer will usually celebrate the occasion with his fans, including those from his official fan club, Andy World Club.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to hold a physical celebration this year.

Instead, Lau, who is known for songs such as Water Of Forgotten Love and Thank You For Your Love, will be holding his first online birthday celebration, which will be broadcast on Andy World Club's website at 8pm on Sunday.

According to Hong Kong media, Lau was very excited when he discussed plans with his staff and has put in lots of effort in preparing for the event.

Last year, his fan-club birthday bash was cancelled in the light of the tense situation in Hong Kong due to the anti-government protests.

Lau has also had to cancel several of his scheduled concerts in Hong Kong and mainland China this year due to the pandemic.

TME live ｜ 刘德华 从“笨小孩”到“天王巨星”，他是撼动时代的全民偶像，是始终对粉丝“爱不完”的华仔 9月27日晚8点，TME live将独家呈现刘德华 #爱的连线生日会 ，锁定酷狗音乐、酷我音乐和全民K歌，在温暖中与华仔相约庆生。 TME live will exclusively present Love Connection Andy Lau Birthday Party on 20:00 Sep 27 with all the beloved fans. Stay tuned at Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing for the warm and touching celebration🎂🎉 #TME #TMElive #AndyLau #刘德华 #劉德華 #LoveConnection #HappyBirthdayAndy
