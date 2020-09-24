Singer-actor Andy Lau to celebrate his birthday with fans online on Sunday

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, who turns 59 on Sunday (Sept 27), thrilled tens of thousands of fans in Singapore when he held four concerts in September last year, including one on his birthday.

The actor-singer will usually celebrate the occasion with his fans, including those from his official fan club, Andy World Club.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to hold a physical celebration this year.

Instead, Lau, who is known for songs such as Water Of Forgotten Love and Thank You For Your Love, will be holding his first online birthday celebration, which will be broadcast on Andy World Club's website at 8pm on Sunday.

According to Hong Kong media, Lau was very excited when he discussed plans with his staff and has put in lots of effort in preparing for the event.

Last year, his fan-club birthday bash was cancelled in the light of the tense situation in Hong Kong due to the anti-government protests.

Lau has also had to cancel several of his scheduled concerts in Hong Kong and mainland China this year due to the pandemic.