Singer Aaron Carter says he was sexually abused by sister when he was 10 to 13

Singer Aaron Carter has alleged that he was sexually abused by his sister.

In a series of tweets on Thursday (Sept 19), the 31-year-old wrote: "I never wanted to tell anyone this. My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar (disorder) and took lithium to treat it.

"She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it, she did things that she never meant to do, I truly believe that. I was 10 years old."

"My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 when she wasn't on her medications, and I was abused not only sexually by her, but also by my first two back-up dancers, when I was eight years old. And my brother abused me my whole life."

The singer, who began performing at age seven, first made his name in the late 1990s, targeting the pre-teen and teen market.

On Thursday, he revealed that he had spent the "last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape". "I've been through many different treatments, I have finally found the right treatment. I have had my ups and downs, I continue to work on my mental health and I will soon not have to take anything."

In a final tweet, he said it is now the turn of his brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, 39, "to tell the truth" since "my truth is all out there, and I hope all survivors of assault or rape find peace and justice".

"I feel cleansed all my truth is out, I just need to focus now on my music, my career, and support all victims of abuse and rape."

Leslie Carter, a singer, died in 2012 from a drug overdose at age 25.

The washing of dirty laundry comes amid news that Nick Carter and another sister, singer Angel Carter, 31, have sought a restraining order against Aaron Carter, over his "increasingly alarming behaviour" and "recent confession that he harbours thoughts... of killing my (Nick's) pregnant wife and unborn child".

In previous tweets, Aaron Carter, who reportedly has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, had also hit out at his brother over the latter's treatment of women, saying: "I wasn't accused of beating Paris Hilton... who's violent?"

The alleged incident happened in 2004 when socialite Hilton was Nick Carter's girlfriend.