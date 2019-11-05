Singapore singer wins Best South-east Asia Act

Jasmine Sokko, a singer and electronic music artist from Singapore, is the first home-grown act to win Best South-east Asia Act at the 2019 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards), beating popular regional acts such as Malaysia's Yuna and Indonesia's Rich Brian.

The winner was decided by public online votes.

The 23-year-old received the award at the ceremony held yesterday in Seville, Spain, at the Fibes - Conference & Exhibition Centre. The show was broadcast and streamed live on MTV Asia and the MTV Play app yesterday, at 4am (Singapore time).

Known for hiding her face behind masks, the enigmatic singer-producer is one of the most popular local acts on music streaming service Spotify. Her debut single 1057, released independently, topped Spotify's Singapore Viral 50 chart in 2016.

Earlier this year, she became the only Singaporean act to make it to the finals of Chinese reality television programme for electronic music acts, Rave Now. She recently released her first Mandarin single, Shh, through Warner Music China.

She said in a press statement: "I still can't believe this is happening. I'm thrilled, over the moon, beyond grateful and, above all, I feel so undeservingly loved. To everyone who voted, thank you all a million.

"I always believe that it's important to challenge the status quo. Just because nobody has done something before doesn't mean it's not possible. The past year has made me foresee a future in the Singapore music scene that I want to play a part in building.

"May the ceiling of mine today be the floor of tomorrow's generation."

The EMAs is an annual event which started in 1994. The Best South-east Asia Act, first given out in 2013, is one of several awards given out to international artists.

Winners of the major awards this year include United States pop star Taylor Swift, who won best video for Me! and best United States act, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes for best artist and US singer Billie Eilish, who won best new artist and best song for Bad Guy.

The other musicians nominated in the Best South-east Asia Act category were Moira Dela Torre from the Philippines, Jannine Weigel from Thailand and Suboi from Vietnam.

Past winners included Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow last year and Filipino-Australian singer/actor James Reid in 2017.

Olivia Ong (2013), Stefanie Sun (2014), The Sam Willows (2015, 2017, 2018) and Gentle Bones (2016) were acts from Singapore who were previously nominated for the award.