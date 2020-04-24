Singapore musician Derrick Fitzgerald had a regional No. 1 hit with The Thunderbirds in the 1960s

SINGAPORE - Singapore musician Derrick Fitzgerald, bandleader and guitarist of veteran band The Thunderbirds, died of complications due to pneumonia on Apr 23 at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was 73.

Daughter Melissa Fitzgerald, his only child, said that her father was admitted to the hospital the day before. He died peacefully at 12.30am with her and his younger sister, Cindy Fitzgerald, by his side.

A pioneer of Singapore's pop music scene, The Thunderbirds were active from 1962 until 2007, when a stroke forced the guitarist to retire from playing music. He was the only constant member in the band's always-changing line-up.

The band had hit songs in the 1960s, including My Lonely Heart, which went to No. 1 in Singapore and Malaysia in 1968.

They also performed at venues ranging from British military bases to nightspots around Singapore such as Tropicana and The Pub.

The band's last residency was at Carriage Bar at York Hotel, where they played for 20 years.

In 2019, the Compass (Composers and Authors Society of Singapore) awarded him the Artist Excellence accolade.

Earlier the same year, Fitzgerald had a heart attack which left him unable to move, talk or eat independently. He was then admitted to nursing home St Theresa's Home.

Keyboardist Freddie Kang, who played in The Thunderbirds from 1968 to 1987, remembers him as a gentleman and a brilliant musician.

"He didn't use vulgar words, he was always very cool and he didn't have a temper," says the 72-year-old. "He could play any song. For him, nothing was too tough to play."

Veteran singer-songwriter Mel Ferdinands, who is also the chairman of Compass, says that The Thunderbirds were one of the most prominent Singapore bands in the 1960s.

"Derrick was the lead guitarist and made an impact with his creative slide guitar work on My Lonely Heart. Years later, I had the pleasure of meeting Derrick and found him to be really nice, unassuming, humble and friendly. He will always be remembered fondly."

Melissa, a housewife who was formerly a singer, has fond memories of being with her father for a lot of his performances.

The mother of two sons says: "He was the best father a girl could ask for, always so loving, so cheerful, so full of life and lame corny jokes and he was so dedicated to his role as my dad. He taught me every thing that I needed to know in order to live my life independently and to the fullest."

Her parents married and divorced in the 1980s. Fitzgerald did not remarry after that.

Because of the restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the family held a private wake on Apr 23 and 24. The funeral mass will be held on Apr 25, followed by a cremation.