Singapore films receive 10 nods

Local movies Wet Season and A Land Imagined have together received a total of 10 Golden Horse Awards nominations.

Wet Season has received six nods - for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director for Anthony Chen, Best Leading Actress for Yeo Yann Yann, Best Supporting Actor for Koh Jia Ler and Yang Shi Bin and Best Original Screenplay.

Singaporean film-maker Yeo Siew Hua's drama A Land Imagined is up for four awards - Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Film Score, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Effects. The film has been selected as Singapore's entry to the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category, previously known as the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Chen, 35, said in a press release: "The Golden Horse Awards have been career-changing for me with the accolades for Ilo Ilo in 2013.

"It gives me so much joy to be recognised again by the most highly regarded awards for Chinese-speaking cinema."

The film-maker had previously worked with Yeo Yann Yann and Koh in the family drama Ilo Ilo in 2013, which received six Golden Horse nominations and won four awards - for Best Feature Film, Best New Director for Chen, Best Supporting Actress for Yeo and Best Original Screenplay.

Yeo, 42, said in the same release: "I am very thankful for the recognition from the Golden Horse Awards.

"It is already an honour to be nominated. I hope that more people can get to watch Wet Season and I can't wait to bring the movie back to Singapore in November."

Wet Season tells the story of Ling, a Chinese-language teacher struggling with a failing marriage, who forms a life-changing friendship with a student.

A Land Imagined sees a detective, played by Peter Yu, investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker from China.

Also nominated for Best Narrative Feature are A Sun, Suk Suk, The Garden Of Evening Mists and Detention.

Chen will be up against Taiwanese film-makers Chung Mong-hong (A Sun), Tom Lin Shu-yu (The Garden Of Evening Mists), Chang Tso-chi (Synapses) and Midi Z (Nina Wu) for the Best Director prize.

Taiwanese psychological horror film Detention had the most number of nominations with 12, followed by Taiwanese crime drama A Sun with 11 nods.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday. The awards have been boycotted by China and no Chinese movies were on the list.

• Wet Season will premiere here as the opening movie of the Singapore International Film Festival on Nov 21. It opens in cinemas on Nov 28.

• The 56th Golden Horse Awards will be held in Taiwan on Nov 23.