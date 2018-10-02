Singapore director James Leong up for Golden Horse award

SINGAPORE - Singapore film-maker James Leong's Umbrella Diaries: The First Umbrella - on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2014 - has been nominated for Best Documentary at the Golden Horse Awards.

It is 119 minutes long and is the first part of the documentary series. Leong, who was born in Hong Kong, is the son of director Leong Po Chih, according to Apple Daily.

The nominees of the 55th Taipei Golden Horse Awards were unveiled on Monday (Oct 1), with veteran Chinese director Zhang Yimou's latest movie Shadow dominating the list with 12 nominations.

Zhang, who made his directorial debut with Red Sorghum in 1987, received his first Best Director nomination at the awards. Mainland Chinese directors dominated the category, with Zhang facing competition from compatriots Jiang Wen (Hidden Man), Lou Ye (The Shadow Play), Bi Gan (Long Day's Journey Into Night) and Pema Tseden (Jinpa).

Shadow was nominated in other major categories like Best Feature Film, as well as Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress for celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li respectively.

Others nominated for Best Feature Film include Dying To Survive, a surprise hit in China about a cancer patient and foreign medicines; Dear Ex; Long Day's Journey Into Night; and An Elephant Sitting Still.

Dear Ex was the only Taiwanese movie nominated for Best Feature Film. The others were from China.

It was the same situation for Best Actor, with Taiwanese Roy Chiu, who played a gay lover in Dear Ex, up against Chinese actors Deng, Duan Yihong (The Looming Storm), Xu Zheng (Dying To Survive) and Peng Yuchang (An Elephant Sitting Still).

In the Best Actress category, Sun would battle Zhao Tao (Ash Is Purest White) , Zhou Xun (Last Letter), Hsieh Ying-xuan (Dear Ex) and Zeng Meihuizi (Three Husbands).

Ash Is Purest White, directed by Zhao's husband Jia Zhangke, competed for the top Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Last Letter was the first Chinese-language movie directed by Japanese director Shunji Iwai, with Hong Kong director Peter Chan producing the film, Ming Pao Daily News reported.

Hong Kong actress Kara Hui, who won the Best Actress award last year, was nominated again this year, for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Tracey.

She would face Ding Ning (Cities Of Last Things), Xu Qing (Hidden Man), Phoebe Huang (Dad's Suit) and Zhang Zifeng (Last Letter) in the category.

Hong Kong actor Ben Yuen, who also acted in Tracey, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Taiwanese singer and actress Rene Liu was nominated for Best New Director for the movie Us And Them. She would compete with Wen Muye (Dying To Survive), Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen (Dear Ex), Dong Yue (The Looming Storm) and Hu Bo (An Elephant Sitting Still).

The awards ceremony will take place in Taipei on Nov 17.