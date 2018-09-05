Singapore-based chef is World Sushi Cup winner

KUALA LUMPUR • Two years ago, Mr Tai Koon Siang was on a roll, edging out 25 chefs from around the world to take second place at the World Sushi Cup 2016 in Tokyo.

Last month, the Singapore-based Malaysian chef from Kluang, Johor, topped the roll of honour at the competition in that city.

The event is endorsed by Japan's agricultural ministry and the All Japan Sushi Association World Sushi Skills Institute, with the goal of improving standards overseas as the hunger for the food grows.

Mr Tai, 36, who works in Standing Sushi Bar here, was the overall champion, being victorious in the Creative Sushi and Edo-mae (traditional) Sushi categories.

According to Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily, he included nasi lemak, sambal squid and roast pork in his bid to wrap up the votes for the Creative Sushi crown.

Mr Tai, who started working in Singapore after completing his secondary school studies, has been thinking of starting a family-style sushi restaurant in Kluang after working in Singapore for many years now.

Noting that his family rarely have a chance to sample his creations, he said his greatest dream is to return home to be with his children.

Expect standing room only in his Singapore workplace then before he makes the move.