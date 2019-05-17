Singapore-based BandLab Technologies to acquire British music publications NME and Uncut

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based company BandLab Technologies is acquiring two British music publications, NME and Uncut, from publisher British publisher TI Media.

BandLab Technologies founder and chief executive officer Kuok Meng Ru says in a press release: "These brands occupy a treasured place in the UK music landscape and... play an important role in continuing our vision to create a connected world of music.

"We're especially pleased to be welcoming an experienced and knowledgeable editorial and commercial staff, to deliver cutting-edge and opinion-driven content for music lovers everywhere."

It was not revealed how much BandLab Technologies paid.

All NME and Uncut staff are expected to be retained and will continue to be based in London.

NME, or New Musical Express, was started in 1952 as a music newspaper before turning into a magazine and eventually becoming an online-only title in 2018. The pioneering publication is known for its comprehensive coverage of pop music trends and also created the first British singles chart when it started.

Uncut has been published monthly since 1997 and is expected to continue its publishing schedule.

BandLab Technologies made headlines in 2016 when it acquired a 49 per cent stake in iconic American music and pop culture magazine Rolling Stone.

In 2019, it sold its stake to American company Penske Media Corporation, which now has full ownership of the magazine.