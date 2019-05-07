Sing with Elton John at Cannes film fest? Rocketman actor Taron Egerton gets nervous

LOS ANGELES - When rock legend Elton John turned up on the set, actor Taron Egerton got stage fright.

Recounting his experience shooting movie Rocketman, Egerton said John dropped in while he was singing Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, surrounded by extras.

The song was a hit in 1973.

"There's really nothing more intimidating than performing in front of Elton," said Egerton, 29, who portrays the icon in the film.

"I don't think I could have done it if he was around a lot. But I think he knew that.

"He's very astute in that way," Egerton told Hollywood Reporter.

Other challenges were less nerve-racking. For authenticity, the make-up team put a gap between Egerton's front teeth and shaved half his head to reflect John's 1970s receding hairline.

Related Story Producers ramp up publicity for Elton John biopic Rocketman

What was John's verdict on the day he dropped in?

"I didn't think it was Taron. I thought it was me. That's the highest compliment I can tell you."

But Egerton was kept on his toes throughout the shoot even if John did not pop around that often.

The 72-year-old musician made sure he viewed footage shot for the day.

Shooting is over, but Egerton admits to another potential case of stage fright.

The movie is slated to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this month and he has heard he could be performing with John.

Time to memorise the lyrics then.