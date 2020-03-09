Simple funeral for Chow Yun Fat's mum

Two days after Aaron Kwok held a funeral for his mother last Thursday, his Project Gutenberg (2018) co-star Chow Yun Fat also said his last farewell to his mother.

Chow's mother Chan Lai Fong, aged 98, died in her sleep on Feb 13 and was cremated last Saturday, his wife Jasmine Tan told Hong Kong's Apple Daily.

"She had an early dinner before going to bed," said Ms Tan, a Singaporean. "The maid called us when there was no response from her."

She said Chow was fine as he had been mentally prepared.

According to the Hong Kong media, Madam Chan was hospitalised last December for ailments common to the elderly.

Chow, 64, visited his mother in hospital then and told the media she had to take liquid food due to her age and would be discharged if she could eat porridge.

He said she was still very alert and even told him to go home.

Ms Tan said Chow has always been a low-key person and, due to the coronavirus outbreak, he invited only close relatives to the funeral held last Saturday and did not invite friends from the entertainment industry.

Previously, Madam Chan had said she would prefer her children to be filial when she was alive and a grand funeral would be useless to her.

Chow kept the funeral simple, in accordance with her wishes.

Ms Tan said Madam Chan's ashes would be placed together with that of Chow's father at Lamma Island, their family home.

She said this is the second death in the family in less than a month, as her 70-year-old uncle in Singapore died of a heart attack on Feb 19.

Madam Chan married Chow's father when she was 17 and won an Outstanding Mother award at the World Outstanding Chinese Awards in 2008. On receiving the award, she said she had told her children not to do any harm to society when they went out to work.

She raised her four children almost single-handedly as Chow's father worked on a tanker and was out at sea most of the time.

Chow is the third of her four children and his elder sister Chow Chung Ling is a well-known photographer in Hong Kong. He would call his mother almost every day and meet her for tea every week.

Madam Chan was reportedly very proud of Chow and would watch all his films. He became a household name after acting in movies such as A Better Tomorrow trilogy (1986 to 1989), the God Of Gamblers movies (1989, 1994) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

Chow starred in Project Gutenberg with Kwok, and both were nominated for Best Actor for the movie at the Hong Kong Film Awards last year. Chow will be appearing in the upcoming Hong Kong movie Be Water, My Friend.