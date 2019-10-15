Simon Yam, who was stabbed in China in July, coming to Singapore as Star Search judge

Singapore fans of Simon Yam could get a chance to ask about his physical well-being when he comes here to judge a talent show in November.

The Hong Kong actor, 64, who was stabbed in the stomach and had his fingers slashed on July 20 at a promotional event in Zhongshan in China, is one of the judges of Mediacorp's Star Search finale on Nov 3, alongside fellow Hong Kong celebrities Carina Lau and Stephen Fung.

Lau is a noted actress while Fung recently directed Netflix's first martial arts drama, Wu Assassins.

Yam has returned to work after he was discharged from a Hong Kong hospital - where he was transferred to after the attack and had surgery to treat damaged nerves in his hand.

He promoted his movie Little Q, about a chef's relationship with a dog, and it went on to do well in China when it debuted last month.

Yam, who received a text from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie after the attack, has ramped up his recovery and is able to do 10km jogs.

The Nov 3 finale will feature 12 contestants in the talent competition that returns after a nine-year hiatus.