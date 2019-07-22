Simon Yam back in Hong Kong after surgery post-attack

HONG KONG • Simon Yam returned to Hong Kong last Saturday night and has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Adventist Hospital.

The actor underwent surgery in Zhongshan following a stabbing incident earlier that day during a promotional event in the southern Chinese city.

According to his management company, he suffered minor damage to his internal organs and four fingers on his right hand.

But his hand injury could worsen and he might undergo another operation yesterday, said representatives from the company.

Meanwhile, the Zhongshan police last Saturday evening identified the suspect as a 53-year-old local resident who they said had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A fruit knife was used in the attack, which left Yam with a 2cm-wide, 3cm-deep gash to his abdomen and an injured hand.

The suspect was subdued and detained at the scene. Yam, 64, was speaking onstage as a guest at the opening of a building materials store when the man suddenly charged towards him, according to videos circulating online.

The man can be seen taking a weapon out of his pocket before aiming it towards Yam's abdomen.

He lashes out repeatedly as the actor frantically tries to move away while clutching his stomach.

The attack continues for a few seconds while security guards and bystanders rush to intervene.

Many people in the audience can be heard reacting in shock.