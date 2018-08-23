Simon Cowell honoured with Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Music producer-turned-television presenter Simon Cowell on Wednesday (Aug 22) was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Cowell's famous friends, including Heidi Klum and singer Kelly Clarkson, turned out to support the America's Got Talent judge and executive producer at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

Clarkson, who was the winning contestant on the first season of American Idol, the show that made Cowell a household name, praised Cowell for championing "authenticity."

"He appreciates you being yourself and that's very rare. In this industry I think people just want you to fit into something, some kind of category so they can sell it, and I think his thing that his is so talented at is finding just authentic people that have a raw talent and are really themselves," she said.

"I think that is something that should be applauded, praised in this industry especially," added Clarkson.

Addressing fans and colleagues, Cowell said being famous was a "blast."

"If anyone says fame is a bad thing, I don't know what you're talking about, it's the best thing in the world," he said.

"Thank you all of you for turning up and making this happen, it means an awful lot to me," he added.

Cowell found fame in the United States with 2002 American Idol when he began an eight-year run as the acerbic judge on the Fox singing competition.