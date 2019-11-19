Silicon Valley star Zach Woods says series ends in an unexpected way

SIGAPORE - What the characters went through in the tech comedy Silicon Valley, the cast also experienced while working on the show, says the series' star Zach Woods, who plays lovable nerd Jared.

Speaking to regional media over the phone from Los Angeles, the 35-year-old says: "At first you just hope that the show works, that it'll be good and you can earn some money out of it."

The series, which is drawing to a close, did more than just survive.

Over six seasons, it earned critical acclaim, with nominations in major awards shows like the Emmys and the Golden Globes, and gained a devoted fanbase.

Woods adds that the anxious sensation of watching a series succeed only cooled later in his stint on the show: "It was in the last three years that I felt more settled, and better able to enjoy my character and the people who work with me."

The actor, who is also known for his roles in other series such as The Office (2006-2013), is beloved by fans for his portrayal of the reliably optimistic Jared, who quits his job to join the series' protagonist Richard's start-up.

Richard is played by Thomas Middleditch.

But the show's sixth and final season, which premiered last month, sees shake-ups between the duo as Jared leaves the start-up.

Woods, who says his character's relationship with Richard is "is one of the great love stories of (his) life" says: "I think Jared imprinted onto Richard like a baby duck to its mother.

"Everything in his body wants to be near Richard but his desire to leave gets stronger as the company gets bigger because he just wants it to be a couple of bros again. But I liked that Jared is not just endlessly attached to Richard though and that he goes off on his own for a bit."

Fans got a glimpse of the tension between the characters before the series premiered, in a trailer for the season which shows Jared pointing a gun at Richard while comedian Jimmy O. Yang's character Jian Yang tries to calm the fight.

Recalling the scene, Woods say: "It was such fun to shoot. All the guys are such great improvisers. I remember I lost my voice when we shot the scene where Jian Yang comes out and takes the gun away from me. It was bizarre, it was like a shooting a silent movie."

The last day of filming for Woods was an emotional one, who says he took one of Jared's sweater vests as a keepsake.

"I thought it would be the last scene or some intense scene that would be the most emotional but for some reason it was just a scene where the characters come together to sign a contract," says the actor.

He also did not anticipate the ending the series was headed for, saying: "It's completely not what I expected and much better too."

The last season of the show is also Woods' favourite, for exploring the morality of the tech industry instead of parodying it, referencing the scrutiny that real-life Silicon Valley firms like Facebook and Google have been experiencing due to their business practices.

He says: "It's hard to get too moralistic about the tech industry when I work in Hollywood, which doesn't have a sterling reputation. But I think the show presents alternatives to companies like Facebook which are not necessarily the most upstanding all of the time."

New episodes of Silicon Valley premieres Monday, 10am on HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601/ Singtel TV Ch 420) and HBO Go. The episode encores on the same day at 11pm.