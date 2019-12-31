Signed microphones by BTS up for auction

LOS ANGELES • They have conquered the world and released three best-selling albums this year.

Now, BTS are making their debut on the celebrity auction circuit.

Seven signed microphones - used by the seven-member South Korean boy band - are expected to sell for up to US$20,000 (S$27,000) in all at an auction next month during Grammy Awards week, Julien's Auctions said.

BTS, with their message of self-confidence, have spearheaded a wave of K-pop music beyond Asia and into the United States, just six years after their 2013 debut.

BTS this year became the first group since the Beatles to score three No. 1 albums in a year on the Billboard 200 chart.

"The microphones were used from 2017 to 2019 on the Love Yourself tour," said Mr Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's. "If you own something like this, signed by each member, that's highly collectible, and in years to come will very likely continue to appreciate in value."

The microphones will be sold, along with guitars signed by other artists - including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and The Who guitarist Pete Townshend - at the Jan 24 online auction.

The money raised will go to the Recording Academy's charitable arm MusiCares.

The auction will take place two days before the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 26.

Rock band Aerosmith will be lauded then as the MusiCares group of the year.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will be selling some of his signature scarves and a microphone stand, while guitarist Joe Perry is auctioning a signed guitar.

REUTERS